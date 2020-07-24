Here’s why Kangana Ranaut’s accessories deserve all our attention

Accessories can make or break your look. Although shopping for accessories is something we all love to do, the real task is when you have to pair the perfect piece with your outfits. If you have been looking for cues to style those statement earrings you brought a while back, take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s accessory game. We are use you will get numerous ideas.
Don’t believe us? Take a look for yourself.
View this post on Instagram
Sari Swag. The Queen looking divine in a woven sari for the Republic summit in Delhi. . . . Outfit : @raw_mango Choker : @manojanddev Jootis : @needledust Styling : @stylebyami @shnoy @tanyamehta27 Photographer : @yashasvisharma Hair: @hairbyhaseena Makeup: @loveleen_makeupandhair
Pearls are eternal, and Kangana believes so too! Here, the Queen actor opts to style her Raw Mango black silk sari with a sleek pearl choker. If you are wearing a deep neckline top or an ethnic ensemble, a choker will instantly brighten up your look.
View this post on Instagram
#KanganaRanaut shows us how to wear nude-on-nude-on-nude for her outing today with @ficci_india @janiceseq85 #pangapromotions #Pangastories #Panga . . . Outfit : @burberry Earrings : @viangevintage Styling : @stylebyami @shnoy09 @tanyamehta27 Make up : @loveleen_makeupandhair Hair : @hairbyhaseena Picture credit : @akshay.rao.photography
Here’s the perfect cue for your next Zoom call meeting. Keep it subtle yet classy with your choice of earrings just like Kangana. It is minimal and fuss-free, perfect pick with your crisp formal shirt.
View this post on Instagram
How I'm stepping into 2020: Organic lewk ✅ Subtle glam ✅ Pockets in everything ✅✅✅ . . Outfit : @ekaco Jewellery : @romanarsinghaniofficial Footwear : @charleskeithofficial Styling : @stylebyami @shnoy09 @tanyamehta27 Make up : @loveleen_makeupandhair Hair : @hairbyhaseena Picture credit : @ravindupatilphotography
If you are someone who loves abstract jewellery, we are sure you already like Kanagana’s pair. Always pair your golden accessories with clothes in pastel shades or muted hues.
View this post on Instagram
Ace of S̶p̶a̶d̶e̶s̶ Sarees! #KanganaRanaut's saree looks are to die for! Here, she is wearing this epic outfit from @raw_mango for #TheKapilSharmaShow for #Panga promotions. The episode will air this weekend. Stay Tuned! . . . . . . Outfit : @raw_mango Jewellery : @anmoljewellers Styling : @stylebyami @shnoy09 @tanyamehta27 Make up : @loveleen_makeupandhair Hair : @hairbyhaseena Picture credit : @ravindupatilphotography
Kangana amped up her sari look by accessorising it a stunning jewellery set comprising earrings and a matching choker by Anmol jewellers. Hair tied in a neat bun ensured the pearls with diamonds encrusted neckpiece remains the highlight of the look.
View this post on Instagram
Like a bohemian dream. Kangana dresses up in this beautiful @ilovepero dress for #Panga promotions. . . Outfit : @ilovepero Shoes: @miumiu Sunglasses: @turakiaoptics Styling : @stylebyami @tanyamehta27 Hair : @hairbyhaseena Make up : @loveleen_makeupandhair Photo: @thebhupeshkalal
The accessory in this look is not a piece of jewellery, but an extremely important piece that we cannot do without — our sunnies! Make sure you opt for one which suits your face cut and can be worn with almost all outfits. And if you like to keep it bold, Kangana’s sunglasses will provide you with enough inspiration!
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.