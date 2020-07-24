Here’s why Kangana Ranaut’s accessories deserve all our attention

How do you amp up your outfits with accessories? (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) How do you amp up your outfits with accessories? (Photo: Kangana Ranaut/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Accessories can make or break your look. Although shopping for accessories is something we all love to do, the real task is when you have to pair the perfect piece with your outfits. If you have been looking for cues to style those statement earrings you brought a while back, take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s accessory game. We are use you will get numerous ideas.

Pearls are eternal, and Kangana believes so too! Here, the Queen actor opts to style her Raw Mango black silk sari with a sleek pearl choker. If you are wearing a deep neckline top or an ethnic ensemble, a choker will instantly brighten up your look.

Here’s the perfect cue for your next Zoom call meeting. Keep it subtle yet classy with your choice of earrings just like Kangana. It is minimal and fuss-free, perfect pick with your crisp formal shirt.

If you are someone who loves abstract jewellery, we are sure you already like Kanagana’s pair. Always pair your golden accessories with clothes in pastel shades or muted hues.

Kangana amped up her sari look by accessorising it a stunning jewellery set comprising earrings and a matching choker by Anmol jewellers. Hair tied in a neat bun ensured the pearls with diamonds encrusted neckpiece remains the highlight of the look.

The accessory in this look is not a piece of jewellery, but an extremely important piece that we cannot do without — our sunnies! Make sure you opt for one which suits your face cut and can be worn with almost all outfits. And if you like to keep it bold, Kangana’s sunglasses will provide you with enough inspiration!

