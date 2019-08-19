Kangana Ranaut steps out in a cotton sari worth Rs 600, sister tweets ‘please support our own’

Kangana Ranaut’s airport fashion has been always on point. Whether donning ethnic or contemporary wear, the Manikarnika actor manages to impress us every time. But if there is one attire the actor is seen sporting most often at the airport, it is the sari. The actor has made the sari a staple airport outfit but her recent outing sent out a message as well. Ranaut stepped out in a cotton sari from Kolkata which, as her sister Rangoli Chandel shared, only cost Rs 600. The sari was teamed with a blazer from Givenchy and a bag from Prada.

Much like always, the look was rounded out with a pair of oversized shades and hair tied in a bun. Sharing her picture on Twitter, Ranaut’s sister wrote, “On her way to Jaipur today Kangana is wearing Rs 600 sari she picked from Kolkata, she was shocked to know one can get such good organic cotton in this amount and it is heart breaking to see how hard our people work and how little they earn..please support our own before international brands take away this also from them.”

On her way to Jaipur today Kangana is wearing Rs 600 sari she picked from Kolkata, she was shocked to know one can get such good organic cotton in this amount and it is heart breaking to see how hard our people work and how little they earn…..(contd) pic.twitter.com/EMPJJ4hzzU — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) August 18, 2019

(Contd)….please support our own before international brands take away this also from them 🙏 #Indianweavers — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) August 18, 2019

The actor has always supported local designers and indigenous weaves, and here’s hoping others take this as an example.