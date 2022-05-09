Kangana Ranaut dazzles in 3D corsetry gown for Lock Upp success bash

Kangana Ranaut displayed an immaculate sense of style during her stint as a host on the recently-concluded reality show, Lock Upp. Thus, it was only expected of her to leave us in awe of her glamorous fashion pick at the show’s success bash and she didn’t disappoint!

Looking resplendent as ever, the actor slipped into a 3D corsetry gown from Alpana Neeraj’s latest collection. The strapless ensemble featured a crystal-encrusted bodice and flowy sheer bottom with a thigh-high slit and a long train.

Letting the dazzling outfit steal all the attention, she kept it minimal with accessories – embellished studs and a ring. A pair of embellished silver heels rounded off her look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALPANA NEERAJ (@alpana_neeraj)

Leaving her curly hair open, she added the finishing touches with shimmery eyeshadow, contoured and highlighted cheeks and nude lip colour.

For the show’s finale, Kangana had kept it glittery and glamorous in this strapless silver sequined gown by designer Yousef Al Jasmi. The dress featured a thigh-high slit and came with a dramatic white sheer sleeve cape.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she had accessorised the look with dainty diamond accessories – a layered neckpiece, studs and a couple of rings. Tying her hair in a bun, she had opted for shimmery makeup to complete the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!