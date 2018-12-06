Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra show how to keep airport fashion on point

There’s no doubt that airport fashion is a thing now. And leading the way are the Bollywood celebrities with ace stylists who keep us updated with the latest trends. Recently, we spotted Kangana Ranaut and Kareena Kapoor Khan giving inspiration in two different blue outfits while Parineeti Chopra picked a vibrant attire.

For her airport style, Ranaut took the traditional route and opted for a pastel blue Khadi sari from Runaway Bicycle that she teamed with a butter yellow, round neck blouse. She further accessorised her outfit with a black sling bag from Chanel and dark sunnies. We like how instead of stilettoes or flats, the Manikarnika actor styled her outfit with casual shoes from H&M that added a sporty touch to her look. Her ensemble is comfortable and stylish at the same time.

While heading to Dubai to attend the Masala Awards 2018, Khan too opted for a blue outfit while sashaying down the airport but unlike Ranaut, she was dressed in matching separates that included a pair of joggers and a sweatshirt. Giving her look an elegant touch, she styled her attire with a statement watch, dark aviators and a tan handbag. Keeping in mind that it is the winter season, her outfit is a great choice to sport while in transit. Keeping her make-up minimal, she tied her hair in a messy ponytail.

Chopra, while returning from Jodhpur after the grand wedding of her sister Priyanka, picked a fusion outfit by Payal Khandwala and we think she looked lovely. Her outfit comprised of white flared trousers and a matching that was layered with a velvet, maroon cape jacket. We also like how stylist Sanjana Batra accessorised her outfit with a silver necklace that added oomph to her look.

We think all the actors nailed their looks.