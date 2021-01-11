Kamala Harris’ magazine cover photo leaves netizens unhappy; here’s why

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is now on the cover of Vogue‘s February issue.

Sharing a picture of the cover on Instagram, the magazine wrote, “Making history was the first step. Now @kamalaharris has an even more monumental task: to help heal a fractured America — and lead it out of crisis.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

Photographed by Tyler Mitchell, Harris is seen wearing a black Donald Deal blazer with a matching pair of trousers, and her trademark Converse sneakers. She paired the blazer with a white top and accessorised the look with her much-talked-about pearl necklace.

For the digital cover, the Vice President-elect posed in a powder blue suit from Michael Kors Collection, paired with a white top.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

While featuring Harris on the magazine cover may be aimed at making a statement, the picture — the one with Harris in a black attire — did not go down well with netizens, who criticised the lightening of her skin tone, calling the cover a “washed out mess”.

“Kamala Harris is about as light-skinned as women of color come and Vogue still f****d up her lighting. W*F is this washed-out mess of a cover?” said a Twitter user.

The editing is also not up to par. I can’t speak to whether the skin lightening issue is from the shoot or post, but the HSL values were not properly adjusted for her skin tone during edits. Every photo editor at Vogue should know the basics of editing photos of people of color — Eliza (@ghosts_hmu) January 10, 2021

Netizens also pointed out that the editing was “not up to par”. “Every photo editor at Vogue should know the basics of editing photos of people of colour,” wrote another.

“The lighting is poor, she doesn’t look fully made up and the quality of the photography and angle aren’t up to the standard of Vogue covers past. It just isn’t quality,” another commented.

The lighting is poor, she doesn’t look fully made up and the quality of the photography and angle aren’t up to the standard of Vogue covers past. It just isn’t quality. pic.twitter.com/Sn6hDsr2QY — Brooke W (@MamaWetzel) January 10, 2021

Take a look at some of the other reactions:

No shit, & it goes well past just the lighting. It’s not focused, the art direction is hideous & in no way speaks to Kamala Harris. The photographer/ crew clearly didn’t establish a connection w/ her because she looks uncomfortable, who the hell shot this? Huge fail from Vogue. — flanders field (@elizabethwick8) January 10, 2021

Anna Wintour needs to go. If the only time her team can properly style a black women is when she’s covered in couture then her tenure has ran it course. Look at how Kamala Harris’ Elle cover straight up bodied Vogue. Electric chair! pic.twitter.com/aBVZIho98P — MVP Harris (@PTA_Daddy) January 10, 2021

It speaks volumes when someone’s Wikipedia photo is better than the vogue cover photo. pic.twitter.com/QHnALT6Bzm — laura ☃️ (@lauratellsjokes) January 10, 2021

What do you think of the cover?