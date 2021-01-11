scorecardresearch
Monday, January 11, 2021
Kamala Harris’ magazine cover photo leaves netizens unhappy; here’s why

Photographed by Tyler Mitchell, Harris is seen wearing a black Donal Deal blazer with a matching pair of trousers, and her trademark Converse sneakers

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 11, 2021 12:30:42 pm
kamala harrisNetizens criticised Kamala Harris' magazine cover photo. (Source: AP)

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is now on the cover of Vogue‘s February issue.

Sharing a picture of the cover on Instagram, the magazine wrote, “Making history was the first step. Now @kamalaharris has an even more monumental task: to help heal a fractured America — and lead it out of crisis.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

Photographed by Tyler Mitchell, Harris is seen wearing a black Donald Deal blazer with a matching pair of trousers, and her trademark Converse sneakers. She paired the blazer with a white top and accessorised the look with her much-talked-about pearl necklace.

For the digital cover, the Vice President-elect posed in a powder blue suit from Michael Kors Collection, paired with a white top.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

While featuring Harris on the magazine cover may be aimed at making a statement, the picture — the one with Harris in a black attire — did not go down well with netizens, who criticised the lightening of her skin tone, calling the cover a “washed out mess”.

“Kamala Harris is about as light-skinned as women of color come and Vogue still f****d up her lighting. W*F is this washed-out mess of a cover?” said a Twitter user.

Also Read |After historic win, Kamala Harris delivered acceptance speech in a suffragette white suit; see pics

Netizens also pointed out that the editing was “not up to par”. “Every photo editor at Vogue should know the basics of editing photos of people of colour,” wrote another.

“The lighting is poor, she doesn’t look fully made up and the quality of the photography and angle aren’t up to the standard of Vogue covers past. It just isn’t quality,” another commented.

Take a look at some of the other reactions:

What do you think of the cover?

