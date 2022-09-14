scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

What Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff thinks about being a fashion ‘icon’

"I feel like I'm seeing myself from the outside, like it's a very interesting experience that I will never forget," Emhoff was quoted as saying

Ella Emhoff, Ella Emhoff fashion, Ella Emhoff news, who is Ella Emhoff, Kamala Harris stepdaughter Ella Emhoff, Ella Emhoff fashion icon, indian express newsThe 23-year-old daughter of second gentleman of the US Doug Emhoff talked about what it means to be carrying the fashion 'icon' status. (Photo: Instagram/@ellaemhoff)

Ella Emhoff‘s proclivity for fashion is not unknown; in fact, it was noticed soon after she attended her stepmother Kamala Harris’ swearing-in ceremony last year in January, when she took oath as the vice president of the United States.

In fact, Emhoff’s Inauguration Day outfit grabbed many eyeballs as the then-22-year-old stood out in a bedazzled Miu Miu embellished coat that she paired with an oversized white collar and a burgundy dress by designer Batsheva.

Ever since, she has achieved many fashion feats — being hailed a style and fashion ‘icon’ — and even going on to sign with IMG Models, which is literally the home of supermodel sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ella emhoff (@ellaemhoff)

The 23-year-old — who is the daughter of Harris’ husband and second gentleman of the US Doug Emhoff — recently talked about what it means to be carrying the ‘icon’ status, telling People magazine, “It’s kind of shocking.”

Emhoff spoke exclusively with the publication at the 2022 Harper’s Bazaar Icons & Bloomingdale’s 150th Anniversary party, where she was named ‘icon’ by the magazine. “This is an incredible honour and as someone who doesn’t really think of herself like that, it’s nice reassurance. And makes me check myself and the way I perceive myself, so exciting.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ella emhoff (@ellaemhoff)

The model, artist and fashion designer also said that while she does understand “the position” and feels excited and grateful, she is still coming to terms with it. “But for some reason, I feel like I’m seeing myself from the outside, like it’s a very interesting experience that I will never forget. And it’s exciting. I feel like every day it sinks in a little more. It’s a slow process,” she told People.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ella emhoff (@ellaemhoff)

Emhoff — who made her Met Gala debut in September 2021 — also talked about walking on the runway, mentioning that she still gets nervous. “It’s the moment right before you go on where you kind of blackout and then your stomach is all butterfly-y and your palms get sweaty — and after you’re done, it feels it’s the greatest feeling ever,” she was quoted as saying.

