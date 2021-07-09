Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter Ella Emhoff walks the ramp at Paris Haute Couture Week 2021

Kamala Harris’s stepdaughter Ella Emhoff’s quirky sartorial sense is not unknown; she gave us a glimpse of her style at US President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony.

After featuring on a magazine cover in February, Emhoff walked the ramp for the Balenciaga show in Paris this week.This marked Balenciaga’s first haute couture show in more than 50 years after they closed the doors in 1968, according to The Independent.

The 22-year-old fashion designer walked with great panache in a two-piece long black suit, teamed with a floor-length padded silk opera coat. She did not ditch her spectacles but wore them with great confidence as she strutted the ramp. The look was kept unaccessorised while her hair was neatly tied into a small bun. Check it out:

“Thank you/congrats to @demnagvasalia and the whole Balenciaga team. Truly amazing,” she wrote on Instagram.

Emhoff’s runway appearance comes just six months after she signed with IMG Models in January. At that time, the modelling agency’s president Ivan Bart had told The New York Times, “Ella communicates this moment in time. There’s a cheekiness and a joy she exudes.”

Earlier, Emhoff had also modelled for designers Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough for New York Fashion Week.

