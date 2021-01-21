Obsessed with Ella Emhoff’s coat: Netizens call Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter a ‘style icon’

It was not just Kamala Harris who won praises for Inauguration Day outfit, her stepdaughter Ella Emhoff also grabbed eyeballs with her classy style.

The 22-year-old stood out in a bedazzled Miu Miu coat at the ceremony. She paired the embellished coat with an oversized white collar and a burgundy dress by designer Batsheva.

(Source: AP)

Ella, a textile design student at Parsons in New York City, is gradually making a mark with her quirky sense of style. She had previously spoken about what she might wear on Inauguration Day, in an interview with Garage. “I want to, but like I was saying before, my style and my practice are so different, but I think I might have to just make an exception because for such a momentous occasion, I think it does require a pretty momentous outfit.”

Besides, the budding designer keeps sharing glimpses of her own knitted creations on Instagram from rib dresses to scrap pants, each quite eye-catching.

Ella’s sense of style has already won love and attention from netizens. Here’s how they responded to her Inauguration Day look:

Excited for Ella Emhoff to become a style icon over the next four years pic.twitter.com/aE6UVTk9oh — Meghan Smith (@meghansmith55) January 20, 2021

As an artsy teen, I feel the need to note how much Ella Emhoff’s representation means to us pic.twitter.com/nwOiT7ezmI — Elliot 🦋 (@ElliotOpp) January 20, 2021

It bothered me that Ivanka had a fashion line and it will bother me more if Ella Emhoff doesn’t. pic.twitter.com/tPTzWvoBQe — 🍦🍦🍦Hunk-er-downer 🏳️‍🌈🥁🇺🇸 (@bestcoastginger) January 20, 2021

What do you think of Ella Emhoff’s look?