Thursday, January 21, 2021
Obsessed with Ella Emhoff’s coat: Netizens call Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter a ‘style icon’

Ella Emhoff’s sense of style has already won love and attention from netizens

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 21, 2021 6:20:58 pm
Ella EmhoffElla Emhoff at Kamala Harris-Biden's Inauguration ceremony. (Source: AP_

It was not just Kamala Harris who won praises for Inauguration Day outfit, her stepdaughter Ella Emhoff also grabbed eyeballs with her classy style.

The 22-year-old stood out in a bedazzled Miu Miu coat at the ceremony. She paired the embellished coat with an oversized white collar and a burgundy dress by designer Batsheva.

ella emhoff Netizens can’t stop talking about Ella Emhoff’s embellished coat. (Source: AP)

Ella, a textile design student at Parsons in New York City, is gradually making a mark with her quirky sense of style. She had previously spoken about what she might wear on Inauguration Day, in an interview with Garage. “I want to, but like I was saying before, my style and my practice are so different, but I think I might have to just make an exception because for such a momentous occasion, I think it does require a pretty momentous outfit.”

Also Read |Inauguration Day: Why Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama wore varying shades of purple

Besides, the budding designer keeps sharing glimpses of her own knitted creations on Instagram from rib dresses to scrap pants, each quite eye-catching.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ella emhoff (@ellaemhoff)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ella emhoff (@ellaemhoff)

Ella’s sense of style has already won love and attention from netizens. Here’s how they responded to her Inauguration Day look:

What do you think of Ella Emhoff’s look?

