‘Really hope Kamala Harris wears a sari’: Netizens speculate VP-elect’s Inauguration Day look

With the upcoming Inauguration Day in the US, to be held on January 20, there has been a lot of speculation about what Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would wear on the occasion.

Harris has, in the past, made a political statement through her fashion choices — she had made the headlines in a suffragette white suit while delivering her historic victory speech. And now people are wondering if she would honour her Indian roots by wearing a sari on Inauguration Day.

In an interview with CNN, fashion designer Bibhu Mohapatra spoke about how he “wouldn’t be surprised” to see Harris in a “beautifully woven Banarasi saree”. He also took to Twitter to share his desire to design her look for the day. “Madam VP @SenKamalaHarris I am standing by. It will be an honor to dress you,” he wrote.

I would love to see this!!! — Rambling Duchess (@ramblinduchess) January 15, 2021

Netizens seemed to agree. “I would love to see this!” one wrote on the social media platform.

An old photo of young Harris wearing what seems to be a pink sari has also been doing the rounds on social media. Responding to the image, Mohapatra was quoted as saying in the interview, “I’d known of her accomplishments and the contributions she has made to our nation, but that image of her in a sari made her familiar to me. I felt like she could be a part of my family, or a good friend, talking to me in my kitchen.”

Fashion designer Prabal Gurung, whose creations have been worn by Harris, also added that the photo reminded him of all the women in his family. “I see that photo and am reminded that it is women, and particularly women of color, who will lead the way towards a more just and equitable future. It gives me hope.”

Here is how others reacted:

@KamalaHarris wear a sari and above all BE SAFE! We are so proud of you and so happy that our two young girls can see you in action. — Lisa Bobisa (@BobisaLisa) January 19, 2021

I'm not holding my breath, but this would be AMAZING. Fingers crossed for a sari-inspired gown at the inaugural ball (or whatever chill COVID-proof after-party they're planning this year). https://t.co/4tXyaWymDq — Dr. Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell (@HottyCouture) January 16, 2021

This is not the first time that people are pinning their hope on Harris for wearing a traditional attire; speculations had reportedly been rife even before the election results. Besides, in 2019 too, a member of the audience at an event hosted by an Asian American group had asked the 56-year-old if she would be wearing an Indian outfit if elected, according to KTBS.