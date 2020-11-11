Kamala Harris is setting power dressing goals in pantsuits; see pics

Kamala Harris makes formal look fashionable. (Source: AP)

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ love for sneakers is well known. But it is not just her footwear, her back-to-back appearances in pantsuits have also been setting power dressing goals.

Harris won praises recently when she delivered her acceptance speech after the US election in a white pantsuit, worn as a tribute to the women who wore white in the 1900s as part of the suffragette movement.

Later, the Vice President-elect wore what looked like a plum pantsuit while speaking about the Affordable Care Act at the Queen Theatre in Wilmington. She teamed the pantsuit with a black top, pleated vertically at the bodice.

Kamala Harris in a plum pantsuit (Source: Reuters) Kamala Harris in a plum pantsuit (Source: Reuters)

For her first day at work post-victory, Harris attended a virtual meeting with the newly announced COVID-19 Transition Advisory Board, wearing a black pantsuit paired with a rust-coloured blouse. She teamed the ensemble with a pair of black heels.

Kamala Harris wearing a rust-coloured blouse (Source: AP)

The politician’s sartorial choices come across as empowering and stylish. It looks like Harris owns quite a number of black pantsuits or separates. For her latest appearance with husband Douglas Emhoff, the politician chose yet another black pantsuit, paired with a silk off-white top, and her favourite pearl necklace.

Kamala Harris knows how to avoid making her ensembles look boring. (Source: Reuters) Kamala Harris knows how to avoid making her ensembles look boring. (Source: Reuters)

What do you think of her looks?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd