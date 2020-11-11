scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Bihar polls

Kamala Harris is setting power dressing goals in pantsuits; see pics

The politician's sartorial choices come across as empowering and stylish

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | November 11, 2020 6:20:57 pm
kamala harris fashionKamala Harris makes formal look fashionable. (Source: AP)

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ love for sneakers is well known. But it is not just her footwear, her back-to-back appearances in pantsuits have also been setting power dressing goals.

Harris won praises recently when she delivered her acceptance speech after the US election in a white pantsuit, worn as a tribute to the women who wore white in the 1900s as part of the suffragette movement.

Later, the Vice President-elect wore what looked like a plum pantsuit while speaking about the Affordable Care Act at the Queen Theatre in Wilmington. She teamed the pantsuit with a black top, pleated vertically at the bodice.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
kamala harris Kamala Harris in a plum pantsuit (Source: Reuters)

For her first day at work post-victory, Harris attended a virtual meeting with the newly announced COVID-19 Transition Advisory Board, wearing a black pantsuit paired with a rust-coloured blouse. She teamed the ensemble with a pair of black heels.

kamala harris fashion Kamala Harris wearing a rust-coloured blouse (Source: AP)

The politician’s sartorial choices come across as empowering and stylish. It looks like Harris owns quite a number of black pantsuits or separates. For her latest appearance with husband Douglas Emhoff, the politician chose yet another black pantsuit, paired with a silk off-white top, and her favourite pearl necklace.

kamala harris fashion Kamala Harris knows how to avoid making her ensembles look boring. (Source: Reuters)

What do you think of her looks?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

You should not miss these 10 stylish pictures of Emily in Paris actor Lily Collins

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 11: Latest News

Advertisement