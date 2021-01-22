How Kamala Harris’ great-nieces paid an adorable tribute to her at the inauguration

Kamala Harris scripted history on January 20 by becoming the first woman, first Black woman, and the first Indian-American Vice President of the United States. While there has been a lot of excitement regarding this across the globe, turns out her great-nieces expressed theirs in a very special way. In a photo shared by Meena Harris, the author’s daughters can be seen wearing faux fur leopard coats — a tribute from the two and four-year-old to their aunt.
Meena took to social media to share the significance of their inauguration day outfits. Sharing a picture of her daughters next to one of Kamala Harris’, she wrote, “Special coats to look just like Auntie’s.”
On Inauguration Day, Harris stepped out in a purple dress with a matching jacket. The ensemble was by designer Christopher John Rogers, a young Black queer designer from Baton Rouge. According to a Forbes report, he has previously dressed Michelle Obama, Lizzo, Rihanna, and Cardi B. Harris opting for the designer sent a message about diversity and inclusion.
Later that evening, Harris wore a sequin cocktail dress under a silk tuxedo overcoat. The ensemble was by Sergio Hudson, who has previously made several custom suits for Harris during her campaign trail.
