At memorial for Covid-19 victims, Kamala Harris’ outfit sends a special message

A day prior to the inauguration, President-elect Joe Biden along with wife Jill, and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris and her partner Doug Emhoff honoured those who lost their lives to Covid-19 in the United States. They held a memorial service at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool where 400 lights were lit to honour the 400,000 people who had succumbed to the virus. Apart from the gesture, Harris also expressed her tribute through her outfit.

She was seen in a long beige overcoat which New York Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman identified as one laden with meanings. On Twitter, Friedman shared that the coat was from Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss. A Black designer, Kerby Jean-Raymond reportedly worked tirelessly to provide PPE suits and aided small businesses.

“It’s not about fashion. It’s about values. At the COVID memorial on inauguration eve Kamala Harris wore a coat from Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss, a Black designer who worked to provide PPE and help to small businesses,” she wrote.

1/2 It’s not about fashion. It’s about values. At the COVID memorial on inauguration eve Kamala Harris wore a coat from Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss, a Black designer who worked to provide PPE and help to small businesses; pic.twitter.com/huaEkWTdTe — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) January 19, 2021

Jill Biden, too, did something similar. According to Friedman, Biden “wore the Unity” coat and dress from Jonathan Cohen, a small New York designer, with a mask made from leftover material.”

2/2 Jill Biden wore the “Unity” coat and dress from Jonathan Cohen, a small NY designer, with a mask made from leftover material. — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) January 19, 2021

