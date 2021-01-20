scorecardresearch
At memorial for Covid-19 victims, Kamala Harris’ outfit sends a special message

Harris was seen in a long beige overcoat which was laden with meanings

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 20, 2021 4:04:09 pm
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks at a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) memorial event at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. (Source: Reuters)

A day prior to the inauguration, President-elect Joe Biden along with wife Jill, and Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris and her partner Doug Emhoff honoured those who lost their lives to Covid-19 in the United States. They held a memorial service at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool where 400 lights were lit to honour the 400,000 people who had succumbed to the virus. Apart from the gesture, Harris also expressed her tribute through her outfit.

She was seen in a long beige overcoat which New York Times fashion critic Vanessa Friedman identified as one laden with meanings. On Twitter, Friedman shared that the coat was from Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss. A Black designer, Kerby Jean-Raymond reportedly worked tirelessly to provide PPE suits and aided small businesses.

“It’s not about fashion. It’s about values. At the COVID memorial on inauguration eve Kamala Harris wore a coat from Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss, a Black designer who worked to provide PPE and help to small businesses,” she wrote.

Jill Biden, too, did something similar. According to Friedman, Biden “wore the Unity” coat and dress from Jonathan Cohen, a small New York designer, with a mask made from leftover material.”

All eyes are now on what they will wear at the inauguration tonight.

