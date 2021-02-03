Kamala Harris criticised for wearing Dolce & Gabbana; here’s why

Within a very short period of time Kamala Harris, Vice President of the US has become quite a fashion force to reckon with. Her inauguration outfits are still being talked about and so are the designers she opted for — Pyer Moss, Christopher John Rogers, and Sergio Hudson.

However, one of her recent choices has received some criticism. She was spotted wearing an outfit from the Italian label Dolce & Gabbana, that has been criticised for “their problematic issues with race”.

In a photo shared by the Instagram handle kamalascloset, the VP was seen in her characteristic checked blazer and trouser suit. However, a user commented, “Someone seriously needs to tell her team about Dolce and their problematic issues with race. I’m stunned she would wear them.”

A report in The Guardian also quotes Vittoria Vignone, who runs the Instagram handle documenting Harris’ clothes: “Was it an oversight on the part of her team? It’s possible but also incredibly sloppy. They could and should be better, especially after the triumphs of last week. The timing of this so soon after her inaugural choices championed lesser-known American designers of colour is awful no matter how you look at it.”

Vignone further added, “I don’t think it’s a good idea for Kamala to wear so many new expensive items during her first week in office. I also don’t think she should be wearing non-American designers, especially when there are so many American brands to choose from … she and her team should care about the impact her choices have. For example, she could lift up a smaller or more affordable business instantly.”

Speaking to The Guardian, Vignone also admitted that many users echoed her thoughts. “So many people shared my thoughts by saying I articulated something they felt themselves but couldn’t put into words,” she was quoted as saying.

In 2018, the fashion giant was slammed for initiating a racist campaign leading to their show being cancelled in Shanghai. In the video shared on Instagram, an Asian woman could be seen trying eating spaghetti, pizza, and cannoli with a pair of chopsticks.