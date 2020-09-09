Kamala Harris and her love for sneakers: How the politician prefers comfort over fashion

Kamala Harris wearing a pair of sneakers during her campaign. (Source: kamalaharris/Instagram)

When Kamala Harris reached Milwaukee for her first trip as the vice presidential nominee, there was one particular thing that caught people’s attention. Unlike other female politicians whom we usually see in heels, Harris wore a pair of sneakers.

Harris donned a black top with a blue blazer and teamed it with a pair of blue jeans. Sporting a blend of formal and casual, she wore Chuck Taylor Converse shoes, pictures of which are now going viral on social media.

If you trace the politician’s looks in her other public appearances, you will notice this is not the first time Harris sported sneakers with formal attire. Only a while ago, she was seen in similar converse shoes when she visited a school.

Fashion critics have pointed out how Harris makes a statement with her choice of shoes, not just in terms of breaking the stereotypes of femininity but also signalling a political agenda. Elizabeth Semmelhack, the author of Sneaker X Culture: Collab, for instance, told The Guardian in an interview that the shoes showed Harris was a “woman of action”. “Sneakers are a form of footwear finding their way into many women’s closets as part of a larger challenge to outmoded concepts of femininity…The sneakers are acting as the sartorial equivalent of being willing to roll up her sleeves,” she was quoted as saying.

Experts have also drawn attention to how the 55-year-old’s sartorial fusion helps her connect better with today’s youth. Here is another instance where Harris was seen in a pair of white sneakers with a pale ivory pantsuit.

In a 2018 interview with The Cut, Harris had said, “I have a whole collection of Chuck Taylors: a black leather pair, a white pair, I have the kind that don’t lace, the kind that do lace, the kind I wear in the hot weather, the kind I wear in the cold weather, and the platform kind for when I’m wearing a pantsuit.” Here is a glimpse of the politician wearing white sneakers with a grey blazer at an event for people with disabilities in 2019.

Earlier, we also saw Harris at the Pride March in California, in 2019, in a quirky rainbow jacket with sneakers.

If not anything else, Harris does seem to choose comfort over conventional fashion. What do you think?

