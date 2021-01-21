scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 21, 2021
Know about the two Black designers behind Kamala Harris’ Inauguration Day outfits

Kamala Harris made a statement in back-to-back outfits created by Black designers Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 21, 2021 11:40:11 am
kamala harris, doug emhoffKamala Harris with husband Doug Emhoff (Source: Reuters)

Amid speculations about what Kamala Harris would wear on Inauguration Day, the Vice President stepped out in outfits created by two Black designers.

Harris teamed a purple dress with a matching jacket by designer Christopher John Rogers.

Rogers, mentions a CBS News report, is a young Black queer designer from Baton Rouge.

Sharing pictures of Harris on Instagram, Rogers wrote, “Thank you, Madam Vice President. We are so honored and humbled to have played a small part in this historic moment.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CJR 🌈 (@christopherjohnrogers)

The 27-year-old designer, who founded his New York label in 2016, is known to be an emerging star in American fashion. He studied fashion at the Savannah College of Art and Design, mentions harpersbazaar.com.

The designer’s creations have been worn by other eminent personalities in the past including Michelle Obama, Tracee Ellis Ross, Zendaya and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by CJR 🌈 (@christopherjohnrogers)

Rogers is known for his bold, colourful style, and often criticised for it too. He was quoted as saying in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, “I love fabrics that play with light—anything iridescent or metallic or shiny; sequined…Some of my white professors in art school saw my work and thought it was tacky. They wrote it off as out of touch and too tailored.”

Later that evening, Harris also wore a sequin cocktail dress under a silk tuxedo overcoat by Sergio Hudson, when she appeared on the Celebrating America TV special. The designer from South Carolina had previously made several custom suits for Harris during her campaign trail.

Kamala harris Kamala Harris in a Sergio Hudson creation. (Source: Reuters)

Talking about conceptualising Harris’ latest look, he told harpersbazaar.com, “We want to be uplifted right now. So I said, what if we make her something sparkly?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sergio Hudson (@sergiohudson)

“We kept the silhouette very structured and tailored, because that’s who the Vice President is. But the liquid sequins give her glamour and shine, because her influence and the way she’s broken barriers is a light for so many of us. She shines so we can all shine,” the 36-year-old was further quoted as saying.

As a Black designer, Hudson wants to build a legacy. “I haven’t seen an African American designer who’s built a legacy brand. And I’m not ashamed to say that’s who I want to be. That’s what I’m aiming to do,” said the designer who was mentored in the design school at Bauder College in Atlanta.

Among Hudson’s ardent patrons is former FLOTUS Michelle Obama. In fact, he had designed Michelle’s outfit for her Presidential Inauguration as well.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sergio Hudson (@sergiohudson)

He also dressed other celebrities like Regina King, Beyonce, Amal Clooney, and Demi Lovato among others.

