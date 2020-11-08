After historic win, Kamala Harris delivered acceptance speech in a suffragette white suit; see pics

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaking. (Photo: AP)

In what was declared to be a historic victory for Kamala Harris for three significant reasons — the first female Vice President, the first person of Black and South Asian-origin, she has begun her triumphant march toward the White House. Delivering her acceptance speech in Wilmington, Delaware along with President-elect Joe Biden, Harris was seen in a white pantsuit and pearl accessories.

A major sartorial statement, it is believed to have been a nod to the suffragette movement. Her pantsuit garnered much attention because before she even uttered a word, her ensemble spoke of those women who wore white in the 1900s to attend various marches. In fact, according to a report published in Vox, “at this year’s State of the Union address, many lawmakers wore white in honour of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.”

Take a look at her powerful attire:

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris arrives to speak November 7, 2020, in Wilmington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Vice President-elect Kamala Harris arrives to speak November 7, 2020, in Wilmington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The sleek white pantsuit was a contrasting choice given that Harris loves her royal and navy blue pantsuits teamed with comfortable pairs of sneakers. The pantsuit was paired with beige shiny pointy-toe stilettos. Going perfectly with the outfit the VP opted for a creme coloured silk pussy-bow blouse, which again held a lot of weight in the moment, given the style went viral when Melania Trump wore it after Donald Trump’s joke on sexual assault where he made the statement that he could grab women “by the pu**y.”

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Wilmington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Wilmington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

READ| ‘You could be president’: Kamala Harris’ heartwarming video with a little girl has been winning the internet

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was all smiles on the day. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Vice President-elect Kamala Harris was all smiles on the day. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

To complete her look, Harris accessorised smartly by wearing pastel-toned bracelets and tear-drop pearl earrings.

In her acceptance speech she said: “While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last. Because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities… And to the children of our country regardless of your gender, our country has sent you a clear message: dream with ambition, lead with conviction and see yourselves in a way that others may not, simply because they’ve never seen it before.” Check out her full acceptance speech:

While I may be the first, I won’t be the last. pic.twitter.com/R5CousWtdx — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 8, 2020

Kamala’s ensemble is winning the internet indeed. Here’s how netizens reacted:

A white suit, yes! Let’s do this! #KamalaHarris — Lynne Schaefermeyer (@Lynnes97) November 8, 2020

Kamala Harris in her white pant suit – for all women! ♥️ — Vanita Gupta (@vanitaguptaCR) November 8, 2020

White power suit by @KamalaHarris was 10/10. — CRBUKE (@CRBUKE) November 8, 2020

READ| ‘Lots of dal’: Kamala Harris on three signs of being an Indian-American

Loving hearing @KamalaHarris saying her first words as VP-Elect! White suit, class, and leadership. Bring it, woman! — Jayne Wellman (@Jaynespeak) November 8, 2020

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd