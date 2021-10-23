scorecardresearch
Saturday, October 23, 2021
Kamal Haasan to launch own fashion brand?

Kamal Haasan tweeted he will be launching a fashion brand in November

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 23, 2021 4:30:27 pm
kamal haasanKamal Haasan in a lapel jacket from the brand KH-House of Khaddar. (Source: KH House of Khaddar/Twitter)

Kamal Haasan is all set to launch his own fashion brand called KH-House of Khaddar. The actor and politician announced in a tweet that he will be going to Chicago, USA, in November to launch the first collection for fall/winter 2021.

“Fashion is being civil yet disobedient,” the actor wrote.

The clothing line has been designed by Amritha Ram. “Thank you all for your love and support! Here’s what you all have waiting to hear! Launching KHK this November,” she wrote on Twitter.

KH-House of Khaddar is an “authentic line of Indian handloom fabric with Western silhouettes,” the design house mentioned on the social media platform.

The collection, comprising casual wear as well as couture pieces for men and women, will be shipped worldwide.

Kamal Haasan was quoted as saying by The Hindu, “What we are proud of is that we have chosen a material which made a world political statement for India. Khadi is very closely associated to our history and we take pride in it.

“From a pure comfort point of view, Khadi is an all-weather textile. It can take on the discontent of the winter as well as the sweat and toil of the summer. Our endeavour is to make Khadi relatable to the young urban market and uplift the weavers and artisans who create this beautiful art.”

