Kamal Haasan to launch own fashion brand?

Kamal Haasan is all set to launch his own fashion brand called KH-House of Khaddar. The actor and politician announced in a tweet that he will be going to Chicago, USA, in November to launch the first collection for fall/winter 2021.

“Fashion is being civil yet disobedient,” the actor wrote.

The clothing line has been designed by Amritha Ram. “Thank you all for your love and support! Here’s what you all have waiting to hear! Launching KHK this November,” she wrote on Twitter.

Thank you all for your love and support !!Heres what you all have waiting to hear !!LAUNCHING KHK THIS NOVEMBER🔥watch this space for more !! @ikamalhaasan @amritharam2 pic.twitter.com/ZVICCPFtHq — amritharam (@amritharam2) October 19, 2021

KH-House of Khaddar is an “authentic line of Indian handloom fabric with Western silhouettes,” the design house mentioned on the social media platform.

Opening the doors to a new fashion revolution with KH – House of Khaddar beginning with the smashing lapel jacket. For the first time ever, coming to you with an authentic line of Indian handloom fabric with western silhouettes.@ikamalhaasan @amritharam2 pic.twitter.com/zdUwv4UTt9 — KH House of Khaddar (@kh_khaddar) January 20, 2021

The collection, comprising casual wear as well as couture pieces for men and women, will be shipped worldwide.

Answering some FAQ’s on our page! Do reach out to us if you have anymore questions! pic.twitter.com/yyCsDpVQH4 — KH House of Khaddar (@kh_khaddar) January 26, 2021

Kamal Haasan was quoted as saying by The Hindu, “What we are proud of is that we have chosen a material which made a world political statement for India. Khadi is very closely associated to our history and we take pride in it.

“From a pure comfort point of view, Khadi is an all-weather textile. It can take on the discontent of the winter as well as the sweat and toil of the summer. Our endeavour is to make Khadi relatable to the young urban market and uplift the weavers and artisans who create this beautiful art.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!