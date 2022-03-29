scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Kalki Koechlin’s floral pantsuit is spring/summer fashion goals

Dressed in an all-floral-prints look, her outfit is as summery as it gets.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 29, 2022 10:50:10 am
kalki koechlinKalki Koechlin in a floral pantsuit by Anavila. (Photo: PR Handout)

Spring is upon us and soon, summer will be, too. And while comfy Indian suit sets and basic linen t-shirts and shirts are perfect for work-from-home or for brunch dates, if you are going to work or even attend meetings online, you need something that is as refreshing to look at as it is comfy to wear.

As such, Kalki Koechlin‘s latest look might just be our favourite spring/summer floral pantsuit set.

Kalki koechlin Kalki in a floral suit. (Photo: PR Handout)

Clad in floral printed satin trousers and a reversible jacket with a solid colour on one side and bright florals on the other, her Anavila outfit is as summery as it gets. Kalki wore floral-on-floral print with a muted beige crop top underneath and kept the look beautifully simple.

ALSO READ |From Deepika Padukone to Parineeti Chopra, take spring fashion inspiration from your favourite celebrity

She styled it with dainty green dangler earrings, green block heeled sandals, and her hair tied in a chic top bun. Barely-there makeup completed the look.

Kalki Koechlin She kept the look simple with a pair of emerald green dangler earrings. (Photo: PR Handout)

What do you think of her look?

