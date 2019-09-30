Kalki Koechlin announces pregnancy: Here’s a look at her recent fashion outings

Kalki Koechlin, who has chartered her career as per own choice, recently shared in an interview with HT Brunch that she is five months pregnant. That, of course, has not stopped her from fulfilling her work commitments or, for that matter, slaying with her fashion choices. The actor was recently spotted in three different looks and needless to say, impressed in all three.

At the recently held GQ Men Of The Year Awards, she went for an androgynous look as she stepped out in a Gucci ensemble. The tuxedo paired with a short skirt looked extremely chic and it was effortlessly accessorised with a tie. But it was the way her hair was styled that made the look stand out. The bouffant was an unlikely choice with the outfit but it went really well.

In another look, she kept her look simple and understated as she was spotted in an ensemble from Anavila. We really liked how the look was elevated by accessorising it with a statement neckpiece from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery.

In the third look, she was spotted in a lovely dress from H&M. The frill details and the bow at the waist really worked for the outfit. The look was rounded out with statement earrings.

Needless to say, it is always interesting to see the way the actor will style in the coming days.