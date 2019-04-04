Kalank trailer launch: When the cast of Kalank gave ethnic wear goals

The cast of the upcoming film Kalank gave us major ethnic wear goals as they came together for the launch of the film trailer recently. Actors Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan were in their element at the event which also saw the presence of Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. Keeping up with the theme of the movie, which is set in the 1940s, the actors were dressed in their ethnic best. The period drama will hit the theatres on April 17.

Alia Bhatt looked lovely in a bright purple and cream anarkali suit with gold embellishments by designer Anamika Khanna. She kept her make-up minimal, and completed her look with a pair of jhumka-style earrings from Nora Jewels.

Sonakshi Sinha opted for a deep maroon anarkali by designer duo Falguni & Shane Peacock. She styled it with a pair of silver earrings and a black bindi. The actor, who kept her hair open, carried off the look really well.

Madhuri Dixit turned heads in a bright yellow sharara set which had gold embellishments all over it. She paired it with a pair of kundan earrings and styled her hair in loose curls.

The leading men of the film also nailed the ethnic look. While Sanjay Dutt went for a classic blue and black combo – a blue kurta that he teamed with a smart black jacket and jeans – Aditya Roy Kapoor chose an asymmetrical white kurta that he styled with black jeans and a blue jacket.

Varun Dhawan looked dapper in a heavily embellished pathani suit that he teamed with black footwear.