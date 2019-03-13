Kalank teaser launch: Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt look regal

The teaser of Karan Johar’s latest offering, Kalank, launched yesterday, and the event was graced by the film’s ensemble cast comprising Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Madhuri Dixit along with Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. It’s not only the female leads who looked gorgeous at the event, the men too looked absolutely dapper.

Styled by celebrity stylists Priyanka and Kazim, Dhawan looked dashing in an ivory Manish Malhotra sherwani. Paired with matching white pants, the ethnic look suited the actor well.

Kapur, on the other hand, was seen in red. We quite like the self-style work on the outfit, and feel that the actor looked stylish and pulled off the look really well.

Dutt wore a textured sherwani with salwar in black, and we must say that he stood out in Malhotra’s creation.

The cast had turned up in colour coordinated outfits, with Dhawan’s look matching that of Bhatt’s. Styled by Ami Patel, the Raazi actor looked gorgeous ivory anarkali with thread work. The look was rounded out with silver earrings and kohl-rimmed eyes.

Much like Kapur, Sinha was seen in an all-red and the look that was accessorised with bright red lips and a statement neck-piece

And finally, Dixit looked ravishing in a black sari from the designer. Teamed with a cold-shoulder blouse, we quite liked the floral details on the sari.

Needless to say, all of them gave us some major fashion goals.