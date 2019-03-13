Toggle Menu
Kalank teaser launch: Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Madhuri Dixit look resplendent in Manish Malhotra creations

Kalank teaser launch: The women of Kalank - Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Madhuri Dixit looked ravishing at the launch event and gave us major fashion goals. Click here to see the photos.

Kalank trailer launch: Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Madhuri Dixit gave us some major fashion goals.

Karan Johar’s magnum opus Kalank‘s teaser was launched yesterday, and the event was attended by the ensemble cast. From Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Madhuri Dixit to Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapoor, the stars arrived putting their best fashion foot forward. Needless to say, the women of the film looked ravishing and gave us major fashion goals.

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Bhatt looked like a vision in ivory. The Raazi actor wore an ivory anarkali with thread work from Manish Malhotra’s Summer collection 2019 which was teamed with a matching dupatta. Her look was kept elegant and understated, and was completed with kohl-rimmed eyes, silver earrings and a nude shade of lipstick. The bindi rounded out the look beautifully.

Sinha, on the other hand, opted for an all-red look. Dressed in a sleeveless creation by Malhotra, she too made quite a statement. The look was accessorised with a stunning neck-piece and bright red lips.

Dixit also stepped out wearing the designer’s creation and looked lovely in a black sari with floral details. It was teamed with a cold-shoulder blouse and was accessorised with a gorgeous neck-piece, earrings and rings.

At the teacher launch, Johar said: “Kalank was born in the fabric of our company a decade and a half ago, but I am happy it has finally happened. I am happy with the story written by Shibani Bathija. It is a labour of our love. Abhishek Verman has taken this ahead, and has made this film possible.”.

Who do you think looked better?

