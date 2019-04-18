Kalank special screening: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Aditya Roy Kapur and more; who wore what

Karan Johar’s magnum opus Kalank, which released today, was screened on Tuesday evening for people from the Bollywood fraternity. A host of actors like Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Soha Ali Khan as well as the lead stars of the film, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur along with Karan Johar were spotted at the screening.

Let’s take a look at who wore what:

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor was spotted at the screening looking pretty in a quirky, multi-coloured sweatshirt. She paired this with blue denims and completed the look with coral pink lips, blushed cheeks and tousled hair.

Alia Bhatt

The star of the film went for a chic and comfortable look in all-white. The cotton anarkali was paired with flared pants and a matching dupatta. The ensemble from Drzya by Ridhi Suri was accessorised with silver jhumkas from Sangeeta Boochra.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar, the producer of the film, was seen in a blue tracksuit from Gucci. He completed the look with matching white and blue sneakers that had a touch of red to it.

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan, one of the lead actors of the film, donned a denim on denim look. The actor also took selfies with fans at the event and looked quite dapper.

Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur was spotted wearing a gothic black tee, that was paired with blue denim and black sneakers. He posed with Johar and Bhatt.