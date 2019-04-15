Kalank special screening: Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha turn heads in their understated looks

Karan Johar’s magnum opus Kalank is all set to release and recently a special screening of the film was hosted. Along with the actors, a host of celebrities also attended the event. Mostly seen in ethnic attires, Alia Bhatt was seen donning a lovely dress from the label Pero. The dress was paired with a denim jacket. Strappy heels, hair parted at the centre and dewy make-up completed the look.

Sonakshi Sinha, on the other hand, was seen donning a silk blush pink kurta. It was paired with flared pants and matching dupatta. Keeping the look understated, it was rounded out with hair parted at the centre.

Prior to this, both the actors were seen nailing the ethnic look. In the Capital to promote their film. Bhatt, styled by Ami Patel, looked lovely in a cream-coloured anarkali suit from designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The look was rounded out with hair tied in a bun and was accessorised with lovely earrings from Sunita Shekhawat.

Sinha, on the other hand, turned heads in a blue embroidered suit from designer Anita Dongre. Styled by stylist Mohit Rai, the look was accessorised with a pair of statement earrings from Ritika Sachdeva. Hair let loose and a small black bindi completed the look.

