Kalank promotions: Sonakshi Sinha and Madhuri Dixit dazzle in red

The cast of Kalank, including Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Madhuri Dixit are leaving no stone unturned in promoting the film and giving us some major ethnic goals. Recently, Sinha and Dixit stepped out wearing red for the promotions.

Advertising

Styled by Mohit Rai and Miloni Shah, Sinha looked stunning in a red ruffle sari from Arpita Mehta. Teamed with a sleeveless blouse, the sari had all our attention. The look was rounded out with winged eyeliner, statement earrings and hair parted at the centre.

Dixit, on the other hand, was seen in a red anarkali from the label Faabiiana. Styled by Shaleena Nathani and Disha Punjabi, it was paired with an intricately embroidered dupatta. Minimal make-up, hair parted at the side and a small black bindi completed the look.

Alia Bhatt too impressed us a great deal as she stepped out looking gorgeous in a Sabyasachi ensemble. She was donning an off-shoulder dress, from the designer’s latest ‘Kashgar Bazaar’ resort collection. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the look was accessorised with statement earrings, and the designer’s signature Bengal tiger belt clinched at the waist.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Kalank promotions: Alia Bhatt stuns in Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra creations

All the three actors had given major fashion goals at the trailer launch of their upcoming film. Bhatt looked pretty in a bright purple and cream anarkali suit. The look was accessorised with gold embellishments by designer Anamika Khanna.

ALSO READ | Kalank trailer launch: When the cast of Kalank gave ethnic wear goals

Sinha, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in a deep maroon anarkali by designer duo Falguni & Shane Peacock. The look was accessorised with a pair of silver earrings.

Dixit stood out in a bright yellow sharara set which had gold embellishments all over it.

Whose style do you like the most?