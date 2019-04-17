Toggle Menu
Kalank promotions: Alia Bhatt looks gorgeous in this custom-made Tarun Tahiliani sari

Alia Bhatt was recently spotted in a multi-colour custom-made Tarun Tahiliani sari. Paired with a sleeveless blouse, the look was accessorised with a statement maang tika from Suhani Pittie.

What do you think of Alia Bhatt’s look? (Source: Ami Patel/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt has been busy promoting her recently-released film Kalank, giving us major ethnic fashion goals, one after the other. And while she has been impressive in the past, it seems like she had saved the best for the last. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the actor was recently spotted in a multi-colour custom-made Tarun Tahiliani sari. Paired with a sleeveless blouse, the look was accessorised with a statement maang tika from Suhani Pittie.

Prior to this, the actor was seen nailing the ethnic look as she stepped out in an intricately embroidered anarkali. We really like how the look was not accessorised much except the gold kundan earrings. Hair styled in braids and matte lipstick completed the look.

She was also at the Capital for the promotions and was seen in a lovely cream-coloured anarkali by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The look was accessorised with statement earrings from Sunita Shekhawat and was completed by hair tied in a neat bun.

Sonakshi Sinha and Alia Bhatt looked lovely in ethnic wear. (Photoby : APH IMAGES)

What do you think of her look?

