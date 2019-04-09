Kalank promotions: Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Madhuri Dixit give major fashion goals in these outfits; see pics

Karan Johar’s magum opus Kalank is all set to release on April 17, and the leading ladies of the film are busy promoting it in full wing. And while they are at it, the actors are also setting some major fashion goals. Recently all the three actors – Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Madhuri Dixit – who have until now been promoting the film in traditional wear mostly, were spotted promoting the film donning different looks.

Advertising

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Bhatt gave ethnic wear a miss and was spotted in a striped cropped shirt from Off-White that was teamed with black flared pants. The look was kept simple and chic and was completed with hair tied in a neat ponytail and minimal make-up.

Sinha, on the other hand, was seen experimenting with her looks as she donned an Anamika Khanna ensemble. Styled by celebrity stylists Mohit Rai and Miloni Shah, she was seen in a quirky outfit from the designer’s AK-OK collection. The look was completed with hair neatly parted at the centre and black footwear. She teamed the belted ensemble with a pair of chunky earrings from Apala by Sumit.

Dixit, however, stuck to a traditional look in a blush pink ensemble from designer Ridhi Mehra. Styled by Disha Punjabi, the actor looked lovely in the long dress, which was accessorised with gorgeous diamond earrings.

Advertising

Prior to this, the three ladies wowed in shades of red. Bhatt looked gorgeous in a Sabyasachi ensemble which was Styled by Patel. The off-shoulder dress, from the designer’s latest ‘Kashgar Bazaar’ resort collection was accessorised with statement earrings. We really liked how the characteristic Bengal tiger belt by the designer was used to clinch the dress at the waist.

ALSO READ | Kalank promotions: Alia Bhatt stuns in Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra creations

ALSO READ | Kalank promotions: Sonakshi Sinha and Madhuri Dixit dazzle in red

Sinha stood out in a ruffle sari by Arpita Mehta, while Dixit was spotted in a red anarkali from the label Faabiiana.

Who do you think looked better?