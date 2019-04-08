Toggle Menu
Kalank promotions: Alia Bhatt stuns in Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra creations

Alia Bhatt, who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Kalank, has been giving us some major fashion goals.

What do you think of Alia Bhatt’s recent looks? (Source: Ami Patel/Instagram)

Alia Bhatt, of late, has been keeping busy with the promotion of her upcoming film Kalank and while at it, the actor has been giving us some major fashion goals. Recently, she left us extremely impressed in two designer ensembles.

Styled by celebrity stylist, Bhatt stepped out looking stunning in a Sabyasachi ensemble. The gorgeous off-shoulder dress that was from the designer’s latest ‘Kashgar Bazaar’ resort collection was accessorised with statement earrings, and the designer’s signature Bengal tiger belt clinched at the waist.

Prior to this, Bhatt was seen turning heads at an event that celebrated 20 years of the designer. She donned a green and yellow paisley print sari from the designer’s yet to be released collection. The trailing trail, the ruffle detail on the outfit, added much drama to the look. It was completed with the designer’s signature Bengal tiger belt at the waist.

The actor was also seen nailing a Manish Malhotra attire. Styled by Patel, Bhatt looked lovely in the black ethnic wear. The look was rounded out with silver earrings from Minerali Store.

What do you think of her latest looks?

