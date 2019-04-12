Kalank promotions: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan twin in shades of pink

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer Kalank is all set to release on April 17, and the actors are all out promoting it. Recently, both of them were in Jaipur and made quite a style statement in ethnic wear. Bhatt cut a pretty picture in a rani pink ensemble from Nidhi Tholia. The actor kept her look simple yet elegant, and accessorised it with statement silver earrings from Silverline Jewellery. A dab of pink lipstick, hair tied in a bun and a small black bindi completed the look.

Dhawan, on the other hand, was spotted in a lovely blush pink and peach coloured embroidered kurta and a white pyjama.

Bhatt was earlier spotted turning heads at the airport. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the actor nailed the monotone look as she stepped out in blush pink maxi dress which was paired with matching blazer from fashion brand Promod. The look was accessorised with a matching canvas tote from Chanel, and was rounded out with pink sneakers from Yeezy. A pair of shades and hair left open and parted at the centre completed the look.

Prior to this, she stepped out donning a striped cropped shirt from Off-White. Styled by Patel, it was teamed with black flared pants. The look was kept understated and was completed with hair tied in a neat ponytail and minimal make-up.

Bhatt has been giving us some major fashion goals as she has been promoting Kalank with her co-stars, and we cannot wait to watch what she dons next.

What do you think of her latest look?