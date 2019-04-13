Kalank promotions: Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha wow in traditional wear

Toggle Menu
Kalank actors Sonakshi Sinha and Alia Bhatt were in the Capital for a promotional event recently, and much like their previous looks looked lovely in ethnic wear.

Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha wowed in traditional wear at the promotional event for Kalank. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

The cast of Kalank has been busy promoting the film which is scheduled to release on April 17. While the leading ladies of the film – Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit and Sonakshi Sinha – have been experimenting with their looks, they have primarily been spotted wearing traditional attires.

Recently, Sinha and Bhatt were in the Capital for a promotional event, and much like their previous looks looked lovely in ethnic wear. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Bhatt looked resplendent in a cream-coloured anarkali suit from designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. With her hair neatly tied in a bun, the actor accessorised her look with statement earrings from Sunita Shekhawat and a pair of wedged Kolhapuri chappals from Crimzon World.

Sinha, on the other hand, looked elegant in a blue embroidered suit from designer Anita Dongre. Styled by stylist Mohit Rai, a lovely pair of earrings from Ritika Sachdeva, a small black bindi and loose hair rounded out the actor’s look.

The actors were accompanied by Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur, who also star in the film. Both men opted for casual wear, with Dhawan wearing black jeans and black shirt and Kapur opting for a checked shirt and pants with a cap.

Take a look at the pictures here

Sonakshi Sinha and Alia Bhatt looked lovely in ethnic wear. (Photoby : APH IMAGES)
Kalank actors at a promotional event in Delhi. (Photoby : APH IMAGES)
Sonakshi Sinha and Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing screen space in Kalank. (Photoby : APH IMAGES)

Prior to this, Bhatt was spotted with Dhawan promoting the film in Jalandhar. The Raazi actor looked gorgeous in a royal blue sharara set with intricate zari embroidery and delicate gota work from Simar Dugal. Accessorised with statement earrings from Silverline Jewellery, the actor tied her hair in a ponytail.

Dhwan, on the other hand, wore an embroidered blue kurta with a white pyjama.

Check out the pictures

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in Jalandhar. (Photo by: APH IMAGES)
Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan at a promotional event in Jalandhar. (Photo: APH IMAGES)

Dhawan and Bhatt also made quite a style statement in ethnic wear in Jaipur. Bhatt cut a pretty picture in a rani pink ensemble from Nidhi Tholia. The actor kept her look simple yet elegant, and accessorised it with statement silver earrings from Silverline Jewellery. A dab of pink lipstick, hair tied in a bun and a small black bindi completed the look.

Dhawan, on the other hand, was spotted in a lovely blush pink and peach coloured embroidered kurta and a white pyjama.

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in Jaipur. (Source: APH Images)

What do you think of their latest looks?

