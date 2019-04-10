Kalank promotions: You can easily recreate Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit’s ethnic looks

Karan Johar’s ambitious project Kalank is all set to release on April 17, and the leading ladies, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Madhuri Dixit are busy promoting the film. Recently, both Bhatt and Dixit were spotted giving us some major ethnic goals.

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Bhatt stepped out in a lovely Anita Dongre ensemble. The white noodle strap kurti paired with flared pants seemed like the perfect summer wear. This was accessorised with lovely jhumkas. The dark lipstick worked well with the outfit.

Dixit, on the other hand, looked radiant in a Raw Mango ensemble. Styled by Disha Punjabi, the look was kept understated and was accessorised with statement earrings.

Prior to this, Bhatt was seen giving ethnic wear a miss with a striped cropped shirt from Off-White. Styled by Patel, it was styled with a pair of black flared pants. Keeping the look simple and chic, it was rounded out with hair tied in a neat ponytail and minimal make-up.

Dixit was seen in a traditional look. Styled by Punjabi, she looked pretty in a blush pink ensemble from designer Ridhi Mehra. The long dress was accessorised with gorgeous diamond earrings.

What do you think of their present looks?