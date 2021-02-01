Kajol looks lovely in jumpsuit; can you guess its price?

What do you think about her look? (Photo: Aastha Sharma/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Kajol may not regularly share pictures of her looks on social media, but whenever she does, you can be sure of going gaga over her simple yet chic fashion choices. Needless to say, it was no different this time. The actor, who is busy promoting her film Tribhanga, stunned us in the most simple yet graceful way.

Ahead, take a look at what she wore.

Styled by celebrity stylist Aastha Sharma, the teal green jumpsuit with Shibori print was styled with a tie-up waist belt that gave it some structure. The outfit from Ikai was paired with black strappy heels.

Keeping it basic, the actor went for a soft airbrushed flawless base with a basic winged liner and nude lips. We like how she opted for a statement ring and big golden hoops to add an element of bling.

If you are wondering how much the outfit costs, then we have you covered.

The outfit is made from organic cotton. (Photo: screengrab/ The outfit is made from organic cotton. (Photo: screengrab/ http://www.ikaibyraginiahuja.com

The jumpsuit is priced at Rs 19,100 and is available on the designer’s official website.

