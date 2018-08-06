Kajol’s lemon yellow Anamika Khanna sari is a let down this time

Do you like Kajol in Anamika Khanna’s creation? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra) Do you like Kajol in Anamika Khanna’s creation? (Designed by Nidhi Mishra)

On the day of her birthday, Kajol was spotted along with her husband Ajay Devgan in a lemon yellow sari from Anamika Khanna. While we like the asymmetric drape of the sari that was paired with a long jacket, we think as a day colour, it did not win any points this time.

Stylist Radhika Mehra accessorised the actor’s look with statement earrings from Inaayat Jewels and nude Stella pumps. She rounded out her look with nude makeup, neutral lips and hair coiffed in side-parted soft waves. On the other hand, Devgan wore an emerald green pathani kurta and Patiala.

ALSO READ | Kajol’s formal outfit is a big disappointment; especially the loud floral blouse

Check the pictures here.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn pose for photographers at the trailer launch of Helicopter Eela. Kajol also celebrated her 44th birthday yesterday. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kajol and Ajay Devgn pose for photographers at the trailer launch of Helicopter Eela. Kajol also celebrated her 44th birthday yesterday. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

ALSO READ | Kajol’s Anita Dongre sheer dress is perfect for a monsoon brunch

However, it is not always that she disappoints with her attire. The My Name is Khan star had recently dressed in a custom-made silver embellished gown with the designer’s signature feather and sequins bringing in the dynamic drama. While we heart her outfit, we think the make-up by Mickey Contractor was absolutely fabulous, and the nude hues were complemented nicely by soft smokey eyes. A wispy hairdo added finishing touches to the look.

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd