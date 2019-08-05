Kajol then and now: How the actor has transformed over the years

From Kajol Mukherjee to Kajol Devgn and often just called Kajol, the actor who took the Indian film industry by a storm has cleverly improvised her sartorial choices over time. From a dusky teenage girl to an age-defying diva, Kajol has transformed herself in a span of 27 years and counting.

Kajol, who celebrates her 45th birthday today, has proved her versatility in not only her career choices but by consciously working on her fitness and style, as she herself often confesses. The mother of two takes the cake in re-inventing and staying relevant. She looks more radiant and stylish than before and is almost always glamorous whenever she steps out — be it Durga Pujo celebrations or a vacation with family or film promotions or advertisements.

Kajol’s natural beauty as a young teen has been admired by many. Take a look.

But, when Kajol was seen with fairer skin tone after a long time, rumours spread that the actor had undergone skin lightening treatment to get a fairer look. But, rubbishing the rumours, Kajol clarified that the change in her skin tone is due to de-tanning, and not surgery.

For a long time, Kajol stayed away from the latest fashion trends. She was mostly seen in her signature look – saree, suit, neutral lip shades, ponytails, kohl eyes and baked makeup. She hardly paid attention to what she was putting on and whether the cuts flattered her body type or not. She was all about comfort.

Here’s a look at her style evolution over the years!

Here goes another one!

Kajol was said to be very picky with her choices of colours especially blacks which eventually gave way to more lighter colours.

Another transformation that one can make out is the way she lost all that fat. Kajol admitted that diet and gymming helped her lose the extra kilos.

Kajol hasn’t shied away from dressing casually and comfortably in her public appearances, which many of her contemporaries purposely don’t. Take a look

Opting for a mix of interesting cuts and style, Kajol is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to stepping out in style. Here are some ravishing proofs! As she is turning older, she is becoming more tech-friendly, flaunting her curves and enjoying life to the fullest!

“I believe I am relevant today. I believe my personality has a lot to do with it. My personality has grown on screen and off screen with age. I am way smarter, cooler than what I was at the age 16. I am more beautiful. I think I am bound to be relevant in a lot of ways,” she told PTI in an interview earlier this year.

Check these images out!

We would like to hear from you about her style quotient.