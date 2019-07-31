Kajol disappoints in this soft green pantsuit; see pics

Kajol usually plays it safe and does not experiment with her looks too often. But the actor was spotted donning an entirely different look at the Navbharat Times Awards 2019 recently. The Dilwale actor was seen in a soft green pantsuit from Mala & Kinnary’s collection which had embellishments on the shoulders and also featured long caped sleeves.

However, we are not fans of the outfit, and feel that the look could have been elevated with clever make-up and some accessories.

Check her entire look here.

Anushka Sharma was also spotted at the event looking lovely in a green floral-printed Sabyasachi Mukherjee sari.

Sharma teamed the sari, which featured pink and yellow flowers along with an intricately beaded border, with a simple strappy blouse. Stylist Allia Al Rufai paired the attire with large statement earrings which stole the show. The golden earrings had diamonds, rubies and emeralds studded on them and matched perfectly well with the outfit.

For make-up, she kept tone quite subtle and went for a soft dewy glow, pink cheeks, smokey eyes, filled-in brows and matte pink lips. Her hair was pulled back into a messy bun and a small bindi rounded out her look beautifully.

What do you think of their latest look?