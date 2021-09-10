Kajol looks gorgeous in silk sari as she welcomes ‘Vighnaharta’

Kajol is undoubtedly a timeless fashion diva who likes to keep it simple and elegant. Her style is versatile and her wardrobe has some classy and chic pieces. But it is no secret that the actor loves donning ethnic ensembles and she once again stole the show as she posed in a sari for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Kajol was seen wearing a beautiful yellow silk sari that featured a broad golden border with zari work. She teamed the six yards with a plain red half-sleeved blouse that added a pop of colour to the look. Check out the picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

To accessorise the look, she opted for gold jewellery including a choker, a pair of earrings, bangles and a ring. She tied her hair in a sleek low bun that was adorned with a gajra and wore a red bindi, giving it a traditional finish. To round off this look, she opted for smokey eye shadow, mascara laden kohled eyes, blushed cheeks and a dash of nude red lip shade.

ALSO READ | Vidya Balan aces comfort fashion in this flowy ensemble

This is not the first time Kajol has oozed elegance in six yards. She has adorned saris previously on many occasions. Prior to this, she was spotted in a bright orange sari that featured a broad pink border.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

She had paired the look with a middle-parted sleek bun, gold jhumkis and nude makeup.

ALSO READ | Samantha Akkineni does it again; wows with her impeccable style

Earlier, She slipped into a simple printed orange sari that she teamed with a sleeveless matching blouse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

She left her curly hair open and opted for a pair of statement earrings that elevated her look.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!