Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Kajol took us back to the 90’s with this beautiful shirt-skirt combo

Styled by Radhika Mehra, Kajol donned a black shirt that was teamed with a blue skirt with mirror work from Surily G. The classic shirt-skirt combo, a look Kajol pulls off quite well, left us floored.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 2, 2018 5:00:24 pm
kajol, kajol photo, kajol instagram, kajol instagram photo, kajol helicopter eela, indian express, indian express news What do you think of Kajol’s recent look? (Source: Radhika Mehra/Instagram)
Related News

Kajol, of late, has really upped her fashion game. The actor who is busy promoting her upcoming film Helicopter Eela has impressed us with her sartorial choice when she donned a shirt and skirt combination. Styled by Radhika Mehra, Kajol donned a black shirt that was teamed with a blue skirt with mirror work on it from Surily G. The look was accessorised with gorgeous earrings from Amrapali Jewels and rings from Moha by Geetanjali. Side-parted hair styled by Sangeeta Kumar Hegde and make-up by Mallika Bhat rounded out the look.

This is not the first time that Kajol has donned this shirt-skirt combination. In the recent past too, she was seen sporting it. But back then, when she teamed up a blush pink shirt with an extensively embroidered Tarun Tahiliani lehenga, it left us disappointed. Although the skirt and the shirt looked great, they did not go well together. What made it worse was how heavily accessorised the look was. A choker from Khurana Jewellery House and kadas from Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri rounded out the look. It was not quite easy on the eye.

ALSO READ | Helicopter Eela promotions: Kajol just committed a faux pas in this Tarun Tahiliani lehenga

Another time, the actor donned a hand-printed shirt and a woven skirt from the Label Anushree. Silver earrings, a statement ring from Silver Streak and bangles completed the look. We feel she pulled off the look pretty well.

ALSO READ | Kajol rocks this shirt and skirt combination as she promotes Helicoper Eela

What do you think of her latest look? Let us know in the comments below.

Must Watch

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
All the Senate's men empowering women, since 1991
Watch Now
All the Senate's men empowering women, since 1991
Buzzing Now
Advertisement