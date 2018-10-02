Kajol took us back to the 90’s with this beautiful shirt-skirt combo

What do you think of Kajol’s recent look? (Source: Radhika Mehra/Instagram) What do you think of Kajol’s recent look? (Source: Radhika Mehra/Instagram)

Kajol, of late, has really upped her fashion game. The actor who is busy promoting her upcoming film Helicopter Eela has impressed us with her sartorial choice when she donned a shirt and skirt combination. Styled by Radhika Mehra, Kajol donned a black shirt that was teamed with a blue skirt with mirror work on it from Surily G. The look was accessorised with gorgeous earrings from Amrapali Jewels and rings from Moha by Geetanjali. Side-parted hair styled by Sangeeta Kumar Hegde and make-up by Mallika Bhat rounded out the look.

This is not the first time that Kajol has donned this shirt-skirt combination. In the recent past too, she was seen sporting it. But back then, when she teamed up a blush pink shirt with an extensively embroidered Tarun Tahiliani lehenga, it left us disappointed. Although the skirt and the shirt looked great, they did not go well together. What made it worse was how heavily accessorised the look was. A choker from Khurana Jewellery House and kadas from Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri rounded out the look. It was not quite easy on the eye.

Another time, the actor donned a hand-printed shirt and a woven skirt from the Label Anushree. Silver earrings, a statement ring from Silver Streak and bangles completed the look. We feel she pulled off the look pretty well.

