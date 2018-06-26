Kajol’s Anita Dongre sheer dress is perfect for a monsoon brunch

Kajol was speaking on plastic ban at an event. (Source: Kajol/Instagram) Kajol was speaking on plastic ban at an event. (Source: Kajol/Instagram)

In the recent past Kajol has upped her fashion game considerably and the result is for all to see. From ethnic to western, the actor manages to pull off the ensembles with ease on most occasions. Recently, she made quite a statement in a nude colour sheer dress with intricate floral patterns from the label Anita Dongre. We love how the make-up and the accessories were kept minimum and the belt cinched at her waist to give her outfit a structure.

The actor along with her husband Ajay Devgn was speaking at an event on plastic ban and her choice of the label that promotes sustainable development seems fitting.

The actor, however, doesn’t get it right always. We still remember how she disappointed us in a floral printed Zara top. She had teamed that up with wide-legged pants. Although the make up was kept minimal, her look had failed to impress.

However, on another occasion the actor had impressed us greatly when she wore a gorgeous Sabyasachi sari. The dark olive green sari with gold zardosi work, paired with a simple half-sleeve blouse with a thin gold border looked lovely on her.

We absolutely adored the pair of heavy Kundun earrings designed by Sabyasachi. The gorgeous gold peacock design, with smalls hanging jhumkas, finished with uncut diamonds, Zambian emeralds, and traditional meenakari (enamelling) work was such a treat to the eyes.

