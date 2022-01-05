scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 05, 2022
Kajol ‘burns up the stage’ in a red dress with thigh high slit; see pics

Kajol's stylist shared some pictures on social media that she captioned: "Red Alert❣️❣️❣️"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
January 5, 2022 8:50:19 pm
Kajol-1200Can you guess which designer the dress is from? (Source: Aastha Sharma/Instagram)

Kajol has an inimitable sense of style – elegant and extremely graceful. As such, she never ceases to impress with her sartorial choices.

So when the actor recently appeared on Ranveer Singh’s show, The Big Picture, looking gorgeous in a red dress from New York-based designer Prabal Gurung, we just could not keep calm! Check out some pictures below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aastha Sharma (@aasthasharma)

Styled by Aastha Sharma, Kajol’s dress featured a thigh-high slit with button hoop detail, draped sleeves and a structured silhouette.

The classic number spoke for itself, and we appreciated how Kajol kept her jewellery subtle for the evening: crystal drop earrings and a ring. Her make-up, done by Mickey Contractor, was matte nude and highlighted her hazel eyes.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
What also caught our attention were Kajol stilettoes — sky-high strappy heels in a nude, beige shade.

Her hairstyle was neat and sleek, with a fuss-free middle parting to not divert the attention away from the stunning dress.

Did you like Kajol’s outfit? Let us know!

