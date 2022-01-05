Kajol ‘burns up the stage’ in a red dress with thigh high slit; see pics

Kajol has an inimitable sense of style – elegant and extremely graceful. As such, she never ceases to impress with her sartorial choices.

So when the actor recently appeared on Ranveer Singh’s show, The Big Picture, looking gorgeous in a red dress from New York-based designer Prabal Gurung, we just could not keep calm! Check out some pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aastha Sharma (@aasthasharma)

Styled by Aastha Sharma, Kajol’s dress featured a thigh-high slit with button hoop detail, draped sleeves and a structured silhouette.

The classic number spoke for itself, and we appreciated how Kajol kept her jewellery subtle for the evening: crystal drop earrings and a ring. Her make-up, done by Mickey Contractor, was matte nude and highlighted her hazel eyes.

What also caught our attention were Kajol stilettoes — sky-high strappy heels in a nude, beige shade.

Her hairstyle was neat and sleek, with a fuss-free middle parting to not divert the attention away from the stunning dress.

Did you like Kajol’s outfit? Let us know!

