Sunday, March 15, 2020
Kajol steps out in an asymmetrical dress, shares video

The actor almost always aces the ethnic look and it is interesting to see her experimenting within that space.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 15, 2020 6:10:58 pm
kajol,kajol moviews, kajol latest photos, kajol fashion ,kajol bollywood actor, kajol tanhaji, kajol tanhaji movie, indian express news, lifestyle What do you think of her recent look? (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kajol’s fashion game has been quite strong, of late. Recently, the actor stepped out in a flowy dress with a belt clinched at the waist. The outfit stood out for the asymmetrical hem and we quite liked the old-world charm to the look. This was enhanced by a neat hairdo and bright red lipstick.

The actor shared a short video of the same on her Instagram.

Prior to this, she was spotted looking lovely in an A-line dress. The outfit had lovely bandhani print and mirror work near the neckline. This was teamed with a full-sleeved matching shrug, and we quite liked the ruffle details. It was completed with hair tied in a bun and a neckpiece.

kajol,kajol moviews, kajol latest photos, kajol fashion ,kajol bollywood actor, kajol tanhaji, kajol tanhaji movie, indian express news, lifestyle The ensemble featured mirror work. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) kajol,kajol moviews, kajol latest photos, kajol fashion ,kajol bollywood actor, kajol tanhaji, kajol tanhaji movie, indian express news, lifestyle It was styled with minimal jewellery. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) kajol,kajol moviews, kajol latest photos, kajol fashion ,kajol bollywood actor, kajol tanhaji, kajol tanhaji movie, indian express news, lifestyle The pink lip complimented her look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) kajol,kajol moviews, kajol latest photos, kajol fashion ,kajol bollywood actor, kajol tanhaji, kajol tanhaji movie, indian express news, lifestyle She was posing happily for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The actor almost always aces the ethnic look and it is interesting to see her experimenting within that space, often opting for fusion wear over a basic sari look. But even when she wears a sari, the Devi actor owns it like only she can. Of late, she has keeping a balance between ethnic and contemporary looks and doing a great job at that.

What do you think of her recent look?

