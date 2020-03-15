Kajol steps out in an asymmetrical dress, shares video

What do you think of her recent look? (Source: Varinder Chawla) What do you think of her recent look? (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Kajol’s fashion game has been quite strong, of late. Recently, the actor stepped out in a flowy dress with a belt clinched at the waist. The outfit stood out for the asymmetrical hem and we quite liked the old-world charm to the look. This was enhanced by a neat hairdo and bright red lipstick.

The actor shared a short video of the same on her Instagram.

Prior to this, she was spotted looking lovely in an A-line dress. The outfit had lovely bandhani print and mirror work near the neckline. This was teamed with a full-sleeved matching shrug, and we quite liked the ruffle details. It was completed with hair tied in a bun and a neckpiece.

The actor almost always aces the ethnic look and it is interesting to see her experimenting within that space, often opting for fusion wear over a basic sari look. But even when she wears a sari, the Devi actor owns it like only she can. Of late, she has keeping a balance between ethnic and contemporary looks and doing a great job at that.

What do you think of her recent look?

