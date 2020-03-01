Kajol’s recent look leaves us disappointed; see pics

What do you think of Kajol’s latest look? (Source: Aastha Sharma/Instagram) What do you think of Kajol’s latest look? (Source: Aastha Sharma/Instagram)

As it is well known, Kajol’s sartorial choices have improved sharply over the years. We dig her recent looks, but sadly the actor disappointed in her latest outing. Styled by Aastha Sharma, the actor had stepped out in an ensemble from Saiid Kobeisy which included a blue peplum blazer and matching pants. The sheer top it was worked with would have looked better with another block colour. Besides, a lot of the pantsuit look depends on sharp cuts which was completely absent here.

The look was completed with hair parted at the side and a dark shade of lipstick.

Speaking of sharp cuts defining the pantsuit look, one can always take tips from Kareena Kapoor Khan. She had donned a black pantsuit by Nikhil Thampi and looked lovely. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the one-sleeve blazer turned the usual pantsuit look on its head and how.

What do you think of her recent look?

