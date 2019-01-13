Kajol is elegance personified in this beautiful Raw Mango sari

Kajol has considerably upped her fashion game and the result is for all to see. Recently pictures of the actor were shared where she was seen looking lovely in a Banarasi silk brocade sari from Raw Mango. Styled by Radhika Mehra, the yellow sari with a golden border was teamed with a pink blouse. Needless to say, she looked rather elegant in it.

The look was completed by statement gold neckpiece, a gold ring and matching earrings. Hair tied in a bun and minimal makeup rounded out the actor’s look well.

This is not the first time that the actor has given us fashion goals while wearing a sari. During the promotions of Helicopter Eela, Kajol impressed us many a time with her sartorial tastes and never went wrong with the saris.

Earlier, she stunned in a gorgeous Payal Khandwala sari. Styled by Mehra, the colour block attire was teamed with a contrasting bottle green blouse. Earrings from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery, dark kohl eyes and side-parted hair completed the look.

One of her other enduring sari looks was when she had donned a yellow silk sari designed by Swati And Sunaina. Styled by Mehra again, the sari was teamed with a black blouse with gold threadwork and needless to say, the contrast worked extremely well and the colours balanced perfectly. The look was accessorised with gold jhumkas from Anmol Jewellers and bangles from Mahesh Notandass. Dark-kohl eyes, small red bindi, hair tied into a bun completed the look.

What do you think of her current look?