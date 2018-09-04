Kajol gives lessons on how to keep things simple yet classy in a sari

Kajol was at Lucknow for an event. (Source: Radhika Mehra/Instagram) Kajol was at Lucknow for an event. (Source: Radhika Mehra/Instagram)

As is evident, Kajol has been experimenting with her fashion choices. At present, she is busy promoting her upcoming film Helicopter Eela and some of her looks have really impressed us. The actor was recently in Lucknow and was spotted wearing a floral sari from Raw Mango.

Styled by Radhika Mehra, she looked resplendent and the contrasting blue blouse looked great with the sari. Her outfit was accessorised with vintage silver earrings with green glass and crystal polki from Lara Morakhia and stunning rings from the brand Isharya. With hair tied into a neat ponytail, she rounded out her look with nude make-up. This is as classy as it gets.

Few days back, the actor was spotted in a lovely Payal Khandwala sari. The colour block sari was teamed with a contrasting bottle green blouse. Styled by Mehra again, the look was accessorised with earrings from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery. Dark kohl eyes and side-parted hair completed the look.

However, Kajol’s sartorial choices have not always been impressive. The Helicopter Eela actor kind of committed a fashion faux pas when she donned an extensively embroidered Tarun Tahiliani lehenga and teamed it with a formal blush pink shirt. Styled by Mehra, the lehenga looked exquisite and so did the shirt. But both of them together could not quite make the cut.

