Kajol or Rani Mukerji: Who wore this pink sari better?

Which of these two looks do you prefer? (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Which of these two looks do you prefer? (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Bollywood divas have a secret love for saris, which they show off at various events. While digging into some sari-clad looks of leading actors, we noticed how cousins Kajol and Rani Mukherji wore a similar sari, and while one managed to impress us, the other left us disappointed.

Due to the showbiz’s hectic schedules, it has now become a common scenario wherein two actors are seen wearing similar outfits. Kajol wore a stunning Raw Mango sari in the colour pink and orange. Stylist Radhika Mehra gave the bright hue proper balance as she rounded out the look with a neat middle-parted ponytail and a pair of kundan stud earrings. For the makeup, she went for black kohl eyes and nude lip.

Check the pictures here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra) on Dec 26, 2019 at 10:28pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra) on Dec 26, 2019 at 10:23pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Mehra (@radhikamehra) on Dec 26, 2019 at 6:25am PST

Previously, we had seen actor Rani Mukherji wearing a similar sari at an award night. The pink and orange silk spread was in a floral print. Though the sari looked super elegant, she didn’t quite manage to make an impact. The V-neck collar blouse was teamed with a multi-layer pearl neckpiece, which kind of made it look OTT.

There was also some problem with her makeup as the highlighter looked a bit off. Although her messy bun was a better choice for the vibrant sari, we wish she had worked the accessory and makeup, for this look to stand out.

Rani Mukerji looked beautiful at the Maharashtra Achiever’s Awards (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla) Rani Mukerji looked beautiful at the Maharashtra Achiever’s Awards (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Which one did you like better?

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd