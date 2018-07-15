Kajol oozes oomph in her sizzling avatar on the cover of this magazine

Kajol appears on the cover of ‘The Peacock’ magazine. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Kajol appears on the cover of ‘The Peacock’ magazine. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The sudden twist in Kajol’s fashion choices is delightful, to say the least. While the 43-year-old had been known to dish out beautiful ethnic looks, sultry sartorial experiments have been relatively lesser by the actor.

However, the DDLJ star seems determined to remedy that as yet again we saw her making a stunning appearance on the magazine cover of ‘The Peacock‘, an in-house publication of designers Falguni and Shane Peacock.

For her photo shoot, the My Name is Khan star was dressed in a custom-made silver embellished gown with the designer’s signature feather and sequins bringing in the dynamic drama. While we heart her outfit, we think the make-up by Mickey Contractor was absolutely fabulous, and the nude hues were complemented nicely by soft smokey eyes. A wispy hairdo added finishing touches to the look.

For an inside picture, the actor was clad in a striking bottle green tulle dress, with sequins and one-shouldered feather details pumping charm to the piece. The actor, yet again, stunned in nude make-up tones, glossy lips and finely kohl-lined eyes.

Earlier, we had seen the actor pull off a classy colour combination in a Prathyusha Garimella ensemble. Stepping out in a satin black creation, paired with a vibrant mustard jacket, the actor had looked pretty. However, her make-up had been a real dampener that time and the nude tones had looked flaky.

