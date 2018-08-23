Kajol looks stunning in this Payal Khandwala colour block sari

Kajol has been giving us some major fashion goals. (Source: Radhika Mehra/Instagram) Kajol has been giving us some major fashion goals. (Source: Radhika Mehra/Instagram)

Of late Kajol has been keeping busy promoting her upcoming film Helicopter Eela, and while at it, the 43-year-old has been giving us some major fashion goals. She was recently in the capital and donned a stunning Payal Khandwala sari. The colour block sari was teamed with a contrasting bottle green blouse. Styled by Radhika Mehra, the look was rounded out with earrings from Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery. Side-parted hair and dark kohl eyes completed the look, and the actor looked absolutely gorgeous.

Previously during the promotional event, the actor was also spotted in a monochrome jumpsuit by Punit Balana. Styled by Mehra again, the look was accessorised with a statement neckpiece from Tribe Amrapali. Hair styled into a fish braid worked well with the ensemble and the actor looked chic.

The actor was also seen donning a hand printed shirt and woven skirt from Label Anushree while promoting her film with her co-stars at an event. We really liked the shirt and skirt combination worked and also the colours.

Styled by Mehra, the ensemble was teamed with silver earrings, a statement ring and bangles from Silver Streak. Dark kohl eyes and a dazzling smile completed the look.

But there are also times when the actor’s look leaves us a tad underwhelmed. One such instance was when she was spotted wearing a basic blue denim-white camisole outfit. It was given a fusion twist with a floral embroidered blue jacket from Sonam Luthria but it only left us unimpressed and confused.

