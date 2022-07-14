Kajol wore this interesting outfit to celebrate 25 years of her film ‘Gupt’

July 14, 2022 2:10:09 pm
Kajol looked her cheerful best in one of her recent fashion outings, which was the screening of her 1997 thriller film ‘Gupt: The Hidden Truth‘.
The actor took to Instagram to strike numerous poses and share photos from the event, writing in the caption: “Kicking butt and taking names 25 years later at the #Gupt screening #25yearsofgupt.”
For the occasion, the 47-year-old — who starred as ‘Isha Diwan’ in the whodunnit — was seen in a one-shoulder multi-coloured top that featured geometric patterns on a black base, which she wore over a pair of high-waisted baggy black flare pants.
The actor wore her hair in a half-bun, leaving the rest of it loose, and opted for a minimal makeup featuring a dark brown shade of lipstick, contoured cheeks and well-defined eyes. She also wore a pair of danglers and carried a big smile to finish the look.
Interestingly, her co-star from the film Bobby Deol joined her, and the two seemed to have had a lot of fun.
Prior to this, Kajol had shared this vintage throwback picture from the 90s, in which she looked glamorous in a blue chiffon top and a matching crochet beret.
“Why just seize the day when you could seize a throwback picture!” she had captioned the picture.
