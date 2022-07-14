Kajol wore this interesting outfit to celebrate 25 years of her film ‘Gupt’

Kajol looked her cheerful best in one of her recent fashion outings, which was the screening of her 1997 thriller film ‘Gupt: The Hidden Truth‘.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The actor took to Instagram to strike numerous poses and share photos from the event, writing in the caption: “Kicking butt and taking names 25 years later at the #Gupt screening #25yearsofgupt.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

For the occasion, the 47-year-old — who starred as ‘Isha Diwan’ in the whodunnit — was seen in a one-shoulder multi-coloured top that featured geometric patterns on a black base, which she wore over a pair of high-waisted baggy black flare pants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

The actor wore her hair in a half-bun, leaving the rest of it loose, and opted for a minimal makeup featuring a dark brown shade of lipstick, contoured cheeks and well-defined eyes. She also wore a pair of danglers and carried a big smile to finish the look.

ALSO READ | Deepika Padukone stuns in traditional attire at an event in California; see pics

Interestingly, her co-star from the film Bobby Deol joined her, and the two seemed to have had a lot of fun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Prior to this, Kajol had shared this vintage throwback picture from the 90s, in which she looked glamorous in a blue chiffon top and a matching crochet beret.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

“Why just seize the day when you could seize a throwback picture!” she had captioned the picture.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!