Kajol missed wearing saris, so here’s what she did

In light of the current pandemic, wearing dressy clothes and going out seems like a distant dream for most of us. The only solace here is that we are not the only ones feeling blue. Celebrities too are feeling the same, and recently Kajol shared a picture of herself with the caption, “Just really missed wearing my sarees.” She then went ahead to make it right by what else, wearing a sari and looking lovely!

“Love the saree for all the subtle possibilities…… hmmm! Another in-house photographer.. this time my daughter,” as she shared a sun-kissed photo of herself wearing an Anita Dongre sari. She accessorised it with gorgeous earrings and let her hair loose.

The actor is not the only one who missed wearing a sari. Priyanka Chopra Jonas too had shared a similar ‘problem’ and solved it quite the same way. “Felt like wearing a saree. So I did…At home. Miss everyone,” she had posted on Instagram.

