Kajol’s mirror work ensemble is perfect for our spring wardrobe; check it out

Over the past years, we have seen Kajol experiment with her style — maintaining a balance between ethnic wear and sharp pantsuits. Not only is she versatile when it comes to acting, she does it with her fashion too. Usually keeping it subtle in earthy and muted tones, Kajol once again made heads turn when she stepped out in a bright canary yellow ensemble recently.

The Tanhaji actor was seen in an A-line dress with bandhani print and stunning mirror work near the neckline paired with a matching shrug. The full-sleeved shrug featured ruffle detailing. Check out the pictures below.

The actor accessorised the outfit with a sleek golden necklace with tear-drop detailing. She tied her hair in a bun, and opted for smokey and kohl-rimmed eyes paired with a dewy base. The look was completed with a bubble-gum matte lip colour.

This time, the actor surely did manage to impress us, but her last look had left us feeling disappointed. Kajol had stepped out in an ensemble from Saiid Kobeisy which included a blue peplum blazer and matching pants. The sheer top it was teamed with would have perhaps looked better with another block colour. Besides, a lot of the pantsuit look depends on sharp cuts which were completely absent here.

The look was completed with hair parted at the side and a dark shade of lipstick.

What do you think of her look?

