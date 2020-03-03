Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 03, 2020
Kajol’s mirror work ensemble is perfect for our spring wardrobe; check it out

Kajol’s sartorial choices have improved sharply over the years, check it out here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 3, 2020 4:40:29 pm
kajol,kajol moviews, kajol latest photos, kajol fashion ,kajol bollywood actor, kajol tanhaji, kajol tanhaji movie, indian express news, lifestyle The Tanhaji actor stepped out in a stunning yellow outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Over the past years, we have seen Kajol experiment with her style — maintaining a balance between ethnic wear and sharp pantsuits. Not only is she versatile when it comes to acting, she does it with her fashion too. Usually keeping it subtle in earthy and muted tones, Kajol once again made heads turn when she stepped out in a bright canary yellow ensemble recently.

The Tanhaji actor was seen in an A-line dress with bandhani print and stunning mirror work near the neckline paired with a matching shrug. The full-sleeved shrug featured ruffle detailing. Check out the pictures below.

kajol,kajol moviews, kajol latest photos, kajol fashion ,kajol bollywood actor, kajol tanhaji, kajol tanhaji movie, indian express news, lifestyle The ensemble featured mirror work. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) kajol,kajol moviews, kajol latest photos, kajol fashion ,kajol bollywood actor, kajol tanhaji, kajol tanhaji movie, indian express news, lifestyle It was styled with minimal jewellery. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) kajol,kajol moviews, kajol latest photos, kajol fashion ,kajol bollywood actor, kajol tanhaji, kajol tanhaji movie, indian express news, lifestyle The pink lip complimented her look. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

ALSO READ | Bring on spring with this celeb inspired fashion guide

The actor accessorised the outfit with a sleek golden necklace with tear-drop detailing. She tied her hair in a bun, and opted for smokey and kohl-rimmed eyes paired with a dewy base. The look was completed with a bubble-gum matte lip colour.

Take a closer look below.

kajol,kajol moviews, kajol latest photos, kajol fashion ,kajol bollywood actor, kajol tanhaji, kajol tanhaji movie, indian express news, lifestyle She was posing happily for the shutterbugs. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

This time, the actor surely did manage to impress us, but her last look had left us feeling disappointed. Kajol had stepped out in an ensemble from Saiid Kobeisy which included a blue peplum blazer and matching pants. The sheer top it was teamed with would have perhaps looked better with another block colour. Besides, a lot of the pantsuit look depends on sharp cuts which were completely absent here.

ALSO READ | Designer Anamika Khanna: Sonam Kapoor is the most stylish Bollywood celebrity

The look was completed with hair parted at the side and a dark shade of lipstick.

What do you think of her look?

