Helicopter Eela promotions: Kajol looks radiant in this yellow silk sari

Kajol, who is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Helicopter Eela was seen in Kolkata recently. Spotted wearing a yellow silk sari, the actor looked radiant. Styled by celebrity stylist Radhika Mehra, the gorgeous sari from Swati And Sunaina was teamed up with a black blouse with gold threadwork. The contrast worked rather well and balanced the colour wonderfully. The look was accessorised with gold jhumkas from Anmol Jewellers and bangles from Mahesh Notandass. A small red bindi, dark kohl eyes, and hair tied into a bun completed the look.

Kajol’s looks from the promotional tour have been quite a mixed bag. But to her credit, the actor has really experimented with her fashion choices. From contemporary, ethnic to fusion wear, the actor was spotted in a wide range of ensembles and some looks she did nail to perfection.

Prior to this, Kajol was spotted in a floral printed sari by Shehla Khan. Styled by Mishra, the look was kept understated and was accessorised with earrings from Anmol Jewellers and bracelet from Narayan Jewellers. Dark kohl eyes, half tied hair and her characteristic dazzling smile rounded out the look.

The actor has donned sari on numerous occasions and more often than not rocked the look. It is great to see how her fashion choices have evolved only to get better over the years.

